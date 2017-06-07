If we don’t do anything now Nigeria will collapse – Peter Obi

Mr Peter Obi, former governor of Anambra State, has said that if nothing is done now Nigeria will collapsed.

Obi speaking at the Federal University, Ndufu Alike Ikwo (FUNAI) grand-finale and presentation of awards to winners of a creative writing competition said

“If we don’t do anything now the country will collapse. Nigeria is living on a borrowed money. So, you see things are difficult in Nigeria and we need to change our society so that things will get better,”.

He went further to say that “People are hungry and we should join hands together to question our leaders to tell us what is happening in this country and making sure that the right thing are done”.

“Our leaders are doing things wrong, we should not follow them to celebrate what is wrong. What we have in Nigeria is that we are celebrating what is wrong. And I am of the opinion that we should stop celebrating what is wrong and start doing things right so that this country can grow.

Obi also lamented that the Federal government should cut the cost of governance saying that: ‘Our leaders should cut the cost of governance and show more concern to how to improve the standard of living of all Nigerians.

“All of us, from 1960 when we gained independence, if we had done the right thing from then, it is not the question of PDP or APC. We have lived wrongly, we have done the wrong things and that is why the country is not growing.

The president of the association, Creative Writers Association of Nigeria, which organised the event tagged “Hope for Africa: The Birth of A New Age. Uche Agbo,said the programme was organized to refocus African youth on how to be creative and shun social vices

Matthew Eduoga, who represented the Vice Chancellor of the university, Chinedum Nwajiuba, said that the programme was organised to educate Nigerian youths on the need to be creative, stressing that the problem of Nigeria was that the leaders do not encourage creativity.

“If you are not creative, you are not going anywhere. The problem of Nigeria today is that we are not creative. We depend so much on imported things,” he said.

Vanguard

