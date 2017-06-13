Don’t be Discouraged by Post-harvest Losses, Tambuwal Tells Wheat Farmers

By Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

Sokoto State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, Tuesday advised wheat farmers in the state not to be discouraged by the post-harvest losses they experienced last year.

Tambuwal made the remark while receiving a commendation letter sent by the Flour Milling Association of Nigeria over the achievement of the governor in the agricultural sector.

He noted that farmers that engaged in wheat farming recorded huge losses last year and reminded them of the need to be patient and not to lose hope, as adequate plans had been made to assist them.

“Government is aware of the pains of our wheat farmers, who lost a lot of money last year and this affected their livelihood. I am assuring them that we will assist them to recover what they have lost during the last farming season,” he stated.

He called on the youths to engage in farming and take advantage of the huge potential endowment of the state.

Details later…

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

