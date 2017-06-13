Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Don’t blame me for Super Eagles loss to South Africa – Akpeyi

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in South Africa | 0 comments

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Daniel Akpeyi, has absolved himself of any blame in the two goals the team conceded, in their 2-0 defeat to South Africa in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier last Saturday. The Chippa United stopper has been roundly criticized for the loss, but insists the whole team did not get their […]

Don’t blame me for Super Eagles loss to South Africa – Akpeyi

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.