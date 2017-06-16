Don’t buy dates to break fast, it’s a gift from S/Arabia – Ag Ambassador, Mugram

The Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Nigeria has cautioned Nigerian Muslims not to buy nor sell Dates to break fast from anyone.

The embassy clarified this in a statement issued in Abuja by the acting Ambassador to Nigeria Dr Yahya Ali Mugram.

Mugram stated that the embassy noted that the Dates that were packaged and circulated as gifts from the government of Saudi Arabia to Nigerians are being sold by some narrow minded and voracious Nigerians.

The statement read: “It has come to the notice of Saudi Arabian Embassy in Nigeria that Saudi Dates packaged and distributed as a gifts from the government of Saudi Arabia are being sold by some people. Members of the public are hereby notified that the Dates are strictly gifts to the Nigerian Muslims and under no circumstances should they be sold or bought by anybody. Necessary measures shall be taken against perpetrators of this untoward act.”

