Don’t jump into conclusions – Dammy Krane’s family releases a statement about his arrest – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Don't jump into conclusions – Dammy Krane's family releases a statement about his arrest
NAIJ.COM
Many are still shocked at the news of popular musician Dammy Krane's arrest in the US on grand theft charges. However, some of his friends in the entertainment industry have started speaking up on his behalf. One of such friends is OAP Freeze who wrote …
Dammy Krane "One mistake doesn't define him" Freeze defends singer
Despite Dammy Krane's arrest, mum rocks church (video)
Dammy Krane: Artist a good person, blame societal pressure – OAP Freeze
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!