Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Don’t jump into conclusions – Dammy Krane’s family releases a statement about his arrest – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Jun 5, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Don't jump into conclusions – Dammy Krane's family releases a statement about his arrest
NAIJ.COM
Many are still shocked at the news of popular musician Dammy Krane's arrest in the US on grand theft charges. However, some of his friends in the entertainment industry have started speaking up on his behalf. One of such friends is OAP Freeze who wrote …
Dammy Krane "One mistake doesn't define him" Freeze defends singerPulse Nigeria
Despite Dammy Krane's arrest, mum rocks church (video)Daily Trust
Dammy Krane: Artist a good person, blame societal pressure – OAP FreezeDaily Post Nigeria

all 9 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.