Don’t Know About US, But The Hindu Sena Celebrated Trump’s Birthday With Quite A Party At Jantar Mantar – MensXP.com
|
MensXP.com
|
Don't Know About US, But The Hindu Sena Celebrated Trump's Birthday With Quite A Party At Jantar Mantar
MensXP.com
Right Wing fringe group Hindu Sena's love for US President Donald Trump is quite well-known. They celebrated his birthday last year and even had a special 'havan' for him when he was elected as the President of the United States. According to them …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!