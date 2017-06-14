Don’t Let Melaye Tarnish Your Integrity, Kogi Gov Tells Senate

By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah

Kogi State governor ,Yahaya Bello, has urged the senate not to allow Senator Dino Melaye tarnish their image and integrity describing him as a deviant in the red chamber.

Governor Bello, who spoke to State House Correspondents shortly after a closed-door meeting with Acting President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, also said the senator lacked “proper parental care and upbringing”.

He said it was no surprise that the senator continued to behave in a way that constitute nuisance to the society.

Bello stated ;You see I would rather admonished Nigerians that when a child lacks proper parental care and home upbringing, he constitutes social menace in the society.

“And if the society does not take steps to check and correct such a child, they can turn into criminal and take into criminality then it will be left to government to check such criminality. And if government does not, such a child can cause a serious embarrassment. That is what is happening in Kogi State.”

“Then talking of the Senate, let me rather admonish the Senate that that is an institution that is held on a very high esteem and I think the Senate and indeed the National Assembly is made up of men of high caliber and of high integrity and good character.

” I think it is necessary that that wonderful house should as matter of urgency and as a matter of fact check any social deviant that exists within them before they could be adjudged birds of the same feather. I know they are not of the same feather.

On allegations by Senator Melaye that he earmarked N1 billion to remove him from the Senate, he dismissed the allegations as a figment of Dino ‘s imagination.

He added:That is his own figment of his imagination. The good people of Okunland and indeed west senatorial district have learnt from a bitter mistake of not taming and curbing that social deviant and they have decided to take lawful steps in recalling him.”

Bello, who said he came to the villa to brief the acting president on development in the state, said Kogi State is peaceful unlike the propaganda by Dino.

“I came to brief the Acting President of development in my state. We all know Mr. President is taking a rest and the men at the helm of affairs needs to be periodically briefed.

“He is pleased with the development in Kogi State.

When reminded of the recent crisis in the state, he replied “There is no crisis in Kogi State we are living in peace and harmony.

“But sincerely speaking Kogi State is living in peace, projects are ongoing, we are all happy over there, salaries are being paid as at when due and we are making serious progress.

The post Don’t Let Melaye Tarnish Your Integrity, Kogi Gov Tells Senate appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

