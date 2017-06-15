Don’t lose hope in PDP, Dickson urges party faithful

Bayelsa State governor, Mr Seriake Dickson, has urged Peoples Democratic Party, PDP faithful, not to lose hope in the party, as the “PDP will bounce back.”

Speaking on the lingering PDP leadership crisis, in an interview, Dickson called on those defecting from the party to desist forthwith, noting that PDP is a national institution that must not die.

The governor said: “Nigeria is in dire need of a strong political party in government and a strong opposition party which we are currently lacking as the All Progressives Congress, APC, is also enmeshed in crisis.”

Governor Dickson, who is the Chairman of the PDP National Reconciliation Committee, said that he was speaking out of concern, following the decampment of PDP members to other parties as well as reports of PDP leaders floating an alternative political platform.

According to him, if PDP leaders had accepted the reconciliation template formulated by his committee, a unity national convention would have held this month to elect its national leadership, and this, he believes, would have put to rest the leadership crisis rocking the party.

The governor lamented that some party leaders opted for the court option, which he stressed, can only adjudicate and not reconcile feuding parties.

Dickson said political leaders in Nigeria exert too much pressure on the judiciary by failing to do things rightly and by failing to build consensus.

“The implication is that Nigerian politicians have become more militant than the military and it is not supposed to be so. I advised political leaders to stop relying on the judiciary to resolve what is essentially an internal party affair, as the internal dispute can best be resolved through a political solution.”

Commenting on the October 1 quit notice to Igbos by the Arewa Youth Coalition, the governor commended the Northern Governors and their Eastern counterparts for rising in unison to condemn the quit notices and hate comments.

According to him, the Nigeria Governors Forum was worried about the state of the country and has consequently set up a committee for which he is a member to intervene, to give hope to the people of Nigeria and resolve conflicts where ever they arise, including the farmers/herdsmen clashes, which he contended was a major security threat.

The Federal Government, he said must deliberately build confidence amongst all the peoples, give a sense of belonging to all component parts and deliberately, return sovereignty to the people to stem the tide of quit notices to Ndigbo and agitations for secession by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, which he believes are threats to the corporate existence of Nigeria.

