Don’t patronise middlemen for products registration – NAFDAC

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has urged Nigerians not to patronise consultants and middlemen for the registration of their products and other services. The new Zonal Coordinator of NAFDAC, Mr Fori Tatama, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Enugu that the agency has not appointed […]

Don’t patronise middlemen for products registration – NAFDAC

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

