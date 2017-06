Don’t register APDA, APGA tells INEC

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to register “All Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA)”, the newly-formed political association.

National Chairman of APGA, Dr Victor Oye, made the call in his message to members of the party on mark his two years in office, released in Awka on Wednesday.

Oye said that APDA, the acronym of the new group, shared similarity with APGA and would confuse party followers if registered.

“I want to draw the attention of INEC once again to the plans to register All Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA) whose acronym sounds like APGA.

“This is capable of confusing prospective voters in an election; therefore, INEC should not register the new party in view of our formal protest.

“It should do something urgently to avert the impending confusion,” he said.

Oye said that APGA under his chairmanship in the last two years, had grown stronger and was more focused and better unified, adding that he had delivered on some of his promises.

“In my inaugural speech, I promised to reconcile aggrieved members of our party and build on the solid foundation laid by our predecessors.

“We are thankful to God that today we can say we have fulfilled a reasonable percentage of our promises.

“Although our political terrain is tortuous, we have been unrelenting in our commitment and unfazed by the darts thrown at us by our detractors and adversaries,’’ he said.

He said that the focus of his executive was to continue to build the party from where their predecessors stopped, into a formidable national party.

The chairman added that APGA would remain a party where every member irrespective of creed, race, status or any other mundane consideration would be free and safe to express himself without fear, let or hindrance.

He decried the slow political development of Nigeria 57 years after independence, pointing out that the political class had exhibited lack of clear political ideology.

He charged the Federal Government to take urgent steps toward ameliorating the suffering of the masses.

“It is significantly clear that our politicians still suffer from amnesia.

“Why have we refused to grow with the times? Why have we refused to tolerate one another and play the game according to its laid down rules?

“We urge the Federal Government to take further measures to tighten security across the country and alleviate the sufferings of the people who daily grapple with the rising cost of living.

“As a political party, APGA has distinguished itself from the pack; we have exhibited a high sense of duty, tolerance and humanity in the management of the affairs of the party,’’ he said.

On the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra, Oye said that the party was ready to win again, adding that it would resist any attempt to subvert the process.

He reiterated that APGA national leadership was intact with him as chairman.

“We wish to state unequivocally that we are ready for the Anambra governorship election scheduled for Nov. 18, 2017.

“We express confidence in the ability of INEC to conduct free and fair election in Anambra, but find it nauseating when some political desperadoes and urchins arrogate to themselves powers they do not have.

“One thing we can assure them is that nobody can rig that election. For us, the word ‘rigging’ is odious, pungent, putrefying, invidious, sinister, wicked, malicious, offensive and devious.

“The leadership of our great party is intact, untainted and unflappable.

“We are committed to building a party that generation unborn will be proud of; our members owe the party and nation a duty to contribute our little quota to make them great,” he said.

Oye was inaugurated as national chairman of APGA on June 6, 2015.

The post Don’t register APDA, APGA tells INEC appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest