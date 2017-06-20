Don’t use IPOB agitation to garner political appointments — ECA

By Emeka Mamah

The Eastern Consultative Assembly, ECA, has warned that any attempt by the political class, to use the agitation for secession by Igbo youths to garner political appointment for themselves, while the core issues remain unaddressed, would backfire.

The National Secretary of ECA, Evangelist Elliot Ugochukwu-Uko, made this known in a statement in Enugu, yesterday, noting that anything less than restructuring the country along the six geographical zones to ensure true fiscal federalism would not work. He was reacting to the statement credited to the Political Adviser to the Acting President, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, that what Ohanaeze and other lgbo leaders talked about at their meeting with the Acting President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, at the Aso Villa, Abuja, last week, was merely centred on marginalisation of the South East in appointments.

The statement read, “The shocking assertion by the political adviser to the acting president, Senator Ojodu, that what Ohanaeze and other lgbo leaders talked about at the meeting with the Acting President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, at the Aso Villa last week, were merely centred on marginalisation of the South East in appointments and police check points on the roads, has sent shock waves all over the firmament.”

