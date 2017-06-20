Don’t vote for visionless leaders, Uzodimma urges Nigerians

Nigerians have been enjoined to ensure that only God- fearing men, with a clear visionary road-map for development, who will respect the constitution and the rule of law, and with burning compassion for the lot of the common man, are voted into office in 2019.

Making the call at the opening address at the Third Synod of the Anglican Diocese of Okigwe, Church of Nigeria in Imo State, Sen. Hope Uzodimma also warned against voting for men with lust for estates and opulence who will be blinded by their greed and will consequently not attend to the needs of the electorate.

His address also x-rayed the nation’s development in the last 10 years and concluded that a lot more still need to be done to ensure that the enabling environment of equity is enthroned to facilitate the development of the country.

On the need to avoid electing estate grabbers to office, Uzodimma argued that a man with a voracious appetite for estates is blind and if elected into office, will be blinded by his mad desire for estates and will not see the need for others to have a roof over their heads.

He argued that such men lack vision and have no respect for the provisions of the constitution or their oath of office but more concerned with satisfying the needs of their immediate families and cronies and can only lead the people “to a stunted economic growth, to unemployment and to non-payment of salaries and pensions”.

On the need for respect for the constitution and the rule of law, the Senator who represents Imo West and is the chairman of Senate Committee on Customs, Excise and Tariffs, said “The political class must prove to the nation that separation of powers and the rule of law are not mainly slogans but active principles for the guarantee of justice and fair play.”

According to him, no man or woman should be above the constitution, the judiciary and the rule of law, explaining that without the rule of law there will be anarchy and development can not take place.

He regretted that some members of the political class in the country have become notorious for not obeying court injunctions or judgments and not adhering to due process in governance, even as he admitted that public sector corruption in the country was a major obstacle to development.

Said he: “Our inability to diversify our economy and escape from the stranglehold of crude Oil dependency is a major draw-back to our development efforts. Corruption in public offices is another. And lack of equity in the polity is yet another cankerworm. In the end, it will appear to me that we may need to do a lot more to ensure the enthronement of the enabling environment in the polity that will guarantee equity and fair play.

He believes that when equity is enthroned in the land, it will help to unleash the latent creative energy in the citizenry that can help galvanize economic growth and development.

