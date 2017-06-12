Don’t whip up religious emotions for votes, Shahbal tells NASA – The Star, Kenya
The Star, Kenya
Don't whip up religious emotions for votes, Shahbal tells NASA
The Star, Kenya
A file photo of Suleiman Shahbal, who is Jubilee Party's candidate for Mombasa governor. NASA is engaging in "cheap politics" by using "religious violence" to campaign and claiming Jubilee
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
