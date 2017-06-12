Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Don’t whip up religious emotions for votes, Shahbal tells NASA – The Star, Kenya

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Star, Kenya

Don't whip up religious emotions for votes, Shahbal tells NASA
The Star, Kenya
A file photo of Suleiman Shahbal, who is Jubilee Party's candidate for Mombasa governor. /BRIAN OTIENO. Facebook · Twitter · Google+ · WhatsApp · Email. NASA is engaging in "cheap politics" by using "religious violence" to campaign and claiming Jubilee …
Ignore Nasa's unrealistic pledges, Shahbal tells Coast peopleDaily Nation

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.