Double Registration: Group faults call for Bello’s impeachment

…accuses INEC of incompetence

By BOLUWAJI OBAHOPO

LOKOJA – The Kogi Integrity Group, KIG, has taken a swipe on Senator Dino Melaye’s call that the state Governor, Yahaya Bello should resign over last week Tuesday double registration debacle revealed by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The group stating this yesterday in Lokoja said, Dino’s unnecessary attack on the Governor, is diversionary and a parochial mentality in handling issues.

The group President, Barr. Zaccheus Dare said, “The call by Dino and all his cohorts that Governor Bello should resign or be impeached and calling him a ‘criminal’ is senseless, demeaning and folly.

“Governor Bello has four years mandate as well as Senator Dino; the whole world will adjudge both of them based on their scorecard. So, all these unnecessary attacks and infractions on individuals and Kogi Government by the senator are just mere tactics to cover his poor and woeful performance as a senator.

“We are saying enough is enough, we have heard and read of other senators in the same senate that are doing very well and making great impacts in the lives of their constituents and partnering with NEMA, NGOs and other relevant organisations.

“It is saddening that the reverse is the case as the visionless and purposeless Kogi west senator is busy consistently raising false alarm of unfounded allegations and causing public nuisance both at senate chamber and in the media. This is disheartening and disgusting because the good people of Kogi west are being mocked globally for the character we produced as a senator to represent us.”

The group equally called on INEC to transfer the governors voters card from Abuja to Kogi state without further delay since the Governor had for a while requested for the transfer, “Governor Bello had requested for the transfer of his Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) from Abuja to Okene for close to a year, but INEC has failed woefully in this regard as they were unable to get the transfer done without reason.

“One should then ask INEC how long does it takes to transfer PVC from one state to another; we see this as gross incompetence on the part of INEC.

“The registration system should have been automated system that can detect attempt of double registration and automatically reject it. This shows that INEC has failed in their responsibility and using Kogi State to do cover up.”

