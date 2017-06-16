Double tragedy hit Nigerian sports

Another pall of darkness enveloped the Nigerian sports scene following the passing on of Lizzy Onyenwenwa, a former NFF Women Football Secretary and the loss of Samson Omagbemi, a 15 year old son of former Super Falcon player and now coach, Florence Omagbemi.

Lizzy Onyenwenwa was reported to have passed on at the National Hospital in Abuja on Thursday.

Until her death, she was an acting director of planning at the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Samson Omagbemi Atamako reportedly got drowned in a swimming pool at a hotel in Effurun, Delta State, where he along with classmates, had gone for an after exams party.

The Super Falcons coach has cried out for justice and asked the Nigeria Police to carry out a thorough investigation to expose those behind her son’s death and his friend, Darlington Taire.

The post Double tragedy hit Nigerian sports appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

