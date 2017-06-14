Douglas Costa Is The Right Player For Juventus – Mircea Lucescu

Douglas Costa is ready to play in Italy amid reported interest from Juventus, his former manager Mircea Lucescu has told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Bayern Munich winger Douglas Costa played for Mircea Lucescu at Shakhtar Donetsk, and the coach described him as “one of the purest talents I have ever coached.”

The player’s agent is reported to have met Juventus general manager Beppe Marotta, and Lucescu said both the club and the 26-year-old could benefit from a move.

“He’s proven that he is suited to a big club and he’s gained a lot of experience, also in the Champions League and in the national team,” Lucescu said.

“This is fundamental because experience improves you, but you only gain it over time.

“The Italian league is very stimulating, both tactically and emotionally, and he — like many Brazilians — is one who tends to be at his best when he feels he has people around him who believe in him and is in a position where his qualities can come to the fore.”

Lucescu said Costa “combines an impressive basic pace with great dribbling skills and a deadly shot with both feet.”

He said the player knew how to change the pace of a game and added: “I could see straight away that he had good touches, but he was only expressing this talent for himself.

“Over the years at Shakhtar, we taught him to make himself at the service of the group. It would be a great choice [for Juve]. If the deal goes through, I would be delighted for him.

“I am always happy to see a player I signed improve and join a big club.”

