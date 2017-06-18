Dozens killed as forest fire kills 62 in Portugal

A forest fire that engulfed villages in central Portugal has killed 62 people, trapping most of the victims in their cars, a government official said on Sunday. Jorge Gomes, secretary of state for home affairs, said 57 people had been injured, five of them seriously, in the country’s worst forest fire disaster on record. Thirty…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Dozens killed as forest fire kills 62 in Portugal appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

