DP World Eyes $1 Billion Lagos Port Project – Port Technology International

DP World Eyes $1 Billion Lagos Port Project
DP World has reportedly begun talks with the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) regarding a port construction project with an estimated value of US$1 billion, according to Maritime Herald. Discussions revolve around planned projects including building a …
Nigeria: Govt Approves Eight Agencies for Ports
