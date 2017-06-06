Pages Navigation Menu

Dr Idongesit Udom Posts Photo Update Of His Hand Cut Off By Kidnappers

Posted on Jun 6, 2017

Dr Idongesit Udom, a staff of ExxonMobil whose hand got amputated after he was Kidnapped has given an update and photo of his current health condition.

In a post on Facebook, the elder thanked everyone who prayed for him during his 32 days in captivity. He also appreciated friends and relatives who provided for his hospital bills.

