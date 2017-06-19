Pages Navigation Menu

Drama as angry residents prevent IEDC officials from disconnecting them from public supply (Video)

Posted on Jun 19, 2017

A mild drama occurred in Ajao Estate, a neighborhood in Ikeja area of Lagos State, as residents prevented officials of Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company, IEDC, from disconnecting them from public power supply. In a video, the residents could be seen preventing IEDC officials from climbing ladders attached to some of the electric poles in the […]

