Drama as Ibadan lawyer accused of stabbing husband to death denies charge

Posted on Jun 6, 2017

In a dramatic twist yesterday at an Oyo State High Court, Ibadan lawyer accused of stabbing her husband to death, Mrs Yewande Oyediran, denied the charges levelled against her. Mrs. Oyediran, who was alleged to have killed her late husband, Lowo Oyediran, a France-based businessman, told the court that she had a scuffle with her husband on February 2, […]

