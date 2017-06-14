Pages Navigation Menu

DRC woman who gave birth at Park Station not turned away from hospitals for xenophobic reasons: health minister – Times LIVE

DRC woman who gave birth at Park Station not turned away from hospitals for xenophobic reasons: health minister
The foreign woman who gave birth at Johannesburg's bustling Park Station was a victim of rude and unacceptable behaviour from some nurses but had not been turned away from state hospitals due to xenophobic reasons.
