Dries Mertens Reveals Chelsea Links But Not Planning On Quitting Napoli

Dries Mertens says he has no intention of leaving Napoli to play in the Premier League.

The Belgian scored 33 goals in 44 games last season and signed a new three-year deal last week, which has a buy out clause.

“Yes there is a buy out clause. But I’m happy at Napoli and I want to stay. I really like Italy. I am good there and they treat me good,” he said.

Mertens confirmed his agent has had talks with Chelsea. He said: “Yes there was interest, and from other clubs also, but in my head there was never an intention to change clubs. This season was really good. I am gong to try and be even better next year.”

The 30 year old has been at Napoli since 2013 and last season, when he scored 34 goals in all competitions and added 15 assists, was by the far the highest scoring season of his career.

Mertens managed two hat-tricks in Serie A as well as a four goal haul against Torino in a 5-3 win back in December.

