Drogba Reacts As Davido Builds House For Utibe, A Boy Fan (Photos)

The news of Davido’s kind gesture towards a young fan named Utibe,went viral over the weekend after the Nigerian music sensation shared a picture of the building he is erecting for the lucky boy and his mother. Chelsea legend Didier Drogba was moved by the kind gesture and has taken to his social media to applaud the singer. …

The post Drogba Reacts As Davido Builds House For Utibe, A Boy Fan (Photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

