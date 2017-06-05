Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Drunk guest bounced out of party returns, kills 9 people with hunting gun

Posted on Jun 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A dinner party in a small town north of Moscow ended tragically when an extremely intoxicated guest fatally shot nine people with a hunting rifle, Russia’s top investigative agency said Monday.

The guest got into a heated argument at the party on Saturday and was literally pushed out of the premises, the Investigative Committee said in a statement.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

The police added that the man returned with a loaded gun and opened fire at everyone in the vicinity.

Authorities said that the man has been arrested and is undergoing psychological analysis to determine whether he is fit to stand trial.

 

The post Drunk guest bounced out of party returns, kills 9 people with hunting gun appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.