Drunk guest kills nine at dinner party

dinner party in a small town north of Moscow ended tragically when an extremely intoxicated guest fatally shot nine people with a hunting rifle, Russia’s top investigative agency said Monday. The guest got into a heated argument at the party on Saturday and was literally pushed out of the premises, the Investigative Committee said in […]

