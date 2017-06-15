DSS arrests Five men in Katsina for allegedly kidnapping eight year-old boy

Five persons have been arrested and arraigned by the Department of State Services ( DSS) before a Katsina Magistrates’ Court over the alleged kidnapping of an eight-year-old boy. The accused, Ahmad Muhammad, 20; Auwal Nura, 20; Mustapha Abdullahi, 20; Aisha Nasiru, 50 and Habiba Nasiru, 24, were said to have conspired and kidnapped the boy …

The post DSS arrests Five men in Katsina for allegedly kidnapping eight year-old boy appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

