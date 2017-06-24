DSS arrests terrorists planning attack on Sallah Day



• Warns Shiites To Desist From Staging Any Form Of Procession

The Department of State Services (DSS) has uncovered a plot by terrorist elements planning to stage series of coordinated attacks, using explosives on different cities across the country on Sallah day.

It also warned members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) to desist from staging any form of procession or demonstration, as the terrorists would seize the opportunity to unleash mayhem.

A statement signed by its spokesman, Tony Opuiyo, yesterday in Abuja, said the aim of the terrorists was to hit soft targets such as markets, public parks, public processions, recreation centres, as well as worship centres especially the Eid praying grounds and other densely populated areas during the forthcoming Eid-el-Fitr Sallah celebration.

Opuiyo added that the latest plan by the terrorists was to unleash mayhem on Kano, Sokoto, Kaduna and Maiduguri, adding that the service had earlier arrested the facilitator of the Kano attack, who is an explosive expert by name Bashir Mohammed at Unguwar Barnawa, Shekar Madaki, Kumbatso Council of Kano State on June 20.

On the arrest of Mohammed in Kumbatso, Kano, the spokesman said a search was conducted at his residence wherein these dangerous weapons were recovered: Eight AK-47 rifles, 20 fully loaded AK-A7 magazines, 27 hand grenades, 793 rounds of live ammunition, one gas cylinder, three laptops, one GSM phone, one Lifan motorcycle, one Honda Civic Car (Ash) and one printer.

He noted that the service also arrested Yusuf Adamu and Abdumuminu Haladu in the early hours of yesterday in Sokoto, noting that Adamu and his accomplice were to command the operation in Kano.

The statement reads: “In the past few weeks, this Service has uncovered a sinister plot by terrorist elements to stage series of coordinated attacks using explosives on different cities across the country.

“Their aim was to hit on soft targets such as markets, public parks, public processions, recreation centres, as well as worship centres especially the Eid Praying Grounds and other densely populated areas during the forthcoming Eid-el-Fitr Sallah celebration.

“The latest plan by the terrorists was to unleash mayhem on Kano, Sokoto, Kaduna and Maiduguri.

“Consequently, the Service wishes to announce that the planned terrorist attacks in Kano and aforementioned States have been nipped in the bud. This followed the arrest of Yusuf Adamu and Abdumuminu Haladu in the early hours of yesterday in Sokoto. Adamu and his accomplice were to command the operation in Kano.

“However, the Service had earlier arrested the facilitator of the Kano attack, an explosive expert by name Bashir Mohammed at Unguwar Barnawa, Shekar Madaki, Kumbatso Council of Kano State on June 20.

“Their plan, together with others now at large, was to assemble the explosives and use them on select targets during the Eid-el-Fitr Celebrations.

“The Service has also uncovered plans by the terrorist elements to infiltrate the ranks of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (a.k.a. Shiites).

“This is in an attempt to assume a formidable cover to unleash violence and evoke a complete state of chaos in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja during the group’s Qudus Day Procession/Rally scheduled for today (yesterday) in Abuja and several states in the northern parts of the country.

“The Service is warning members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) to desist from staging any form of procession or demonstration as the terrorists will seize the opportunity to unleash mayhem.

“The public is encouraged to disregard the antics of these terrorist extremists to cause a breakdown of law and order and instill fear in the populace. The Service is working, in concert with other security agencies, to ensure that no section of the country is attacked during and after the Sallah celebrations,” the statement added.

