DSS Arrests Terwase’s Accomplices, Others For Kidnapping, Terrorism

By Ejike Ejike, Abuja

The Department of State Services said it has arrested accomplices of the notorious kidnap kingpin, Terwase Akwaza (aka Ghana),the trio of Dondo Orsaa, Terhile Mbaloha and Teryima Ihiambme (aka Clark) on June 9, 2017 at various locations within Katsina-Ala LGA, Benue State for their sustenance of kidnap operations across Benue and Taraba states.

According to Tony Opuiyo of the DSS, during the operation, one AK-47 rifle, a 9mm Pistol, Ammunition and complete set of Army uniform were recovered from Orsaa.

Relatedly, on April, 10, 2017, one Terna Sapko, an informant to the Akwaza syndicate was arrested around the Army Barracks in Takum, Taraba State.

Also, in Edo State, the Service on June 9, 2017 at Aviele, Etsako West LGA, arrested 15 kidnap suspects led by Lance Corporal Samaila Madu, a dismissed soldier, where a member of the gang, Ibrahim Topa sustained gunshot injury in his left leg while he was trying to escape.

Similarly, in Ebonyi State, one Chinonso Onwe (a.k.a Abino Flash) was arrested at Izhia Community, Ohaukwu LGA on June, 1, 2017, by the Service in collaboration with the Community’s Security Council for armed robbery and kidnapping.

He was identified to be a member of the Black Axe confraternity. During his arrest, two locally made pistols and a pair of Nigerian Army fatigue were among items recovered from him.

Also, on May 17, 2017, along the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC) road, Rivers State, the Service arrested one Alesa Abdulkarim, for his alleged involvement in the kidnap of one Mayowa Akinkuade.

The statement further noted that concerned with the plethora of kidnappings on the Abuja-Kaduna expressway, the Service, on May, 28, 2017, arrested Aminu Aliyu in Sokoto State for the kidnap of Ifeanyi Amos (a Nigerian Army Captain) on May, 27, 2017 along the Jaji-Kaduna Highway.

The post DSS Arrests Terwase’s Accomplices, Others For Kidnapping, Terrorism appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

