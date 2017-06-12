DSS blocks fleeing Boko Haram terrorists from setting up camps in Kaduna, Kogi, others – Vanguard
Vanguard
DSS blocks fleeing Boko Haram terrorists from setting up camps in Kaduna, Kogi, others
Vanguard
The Department of State Security said on Monday it had made progress in tackling the spread of insurgents fleeing the military operations in the North-East towards Kaduna and its environs. This emerged, as the service also smashed a 15-man kidnap gang …
DSS arrests Abuja-Kaduna kidnappers, terrorists
DSS arrest Boko Haram suspects in Kaduna, Abuja
