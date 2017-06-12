DSS blocks fleeing Boko Haram terrorists from setting up camps in Kaduna, Kogi, others

…nabs kidnappers terrorising Abuja-Kaduna highway, as dismissed solider leads Edo kidnap gang

…detains 3 allies of Benue’s most wanted militia, ‘Ghana’

By Soni Daniel, Northern Region Editor

The Department of State Security said on Monday it had made progress in tackling the spread of insurgents fleeing the military operations in the North-East towards Kaduna and its environs.

This emerged, as the service also smashed a 15-man kidnap gang that had been terrorising Edo State and its environs led by a dismissed soldier, Lance Corporal Samaila MADU.

The DSS in a statement by Tony Opuiyo and made available to Vanguard in Abuja, pointed out that its recent massive operations in conjunction with the Nigerian army was aimed at flushing the Boko Haram elements from setting up its cells in Kaduna and its environs.

The DSS said in the statement that in its bid to dislodge the terrorists, six Boko Haram insurgents were arrested at various locations in Igabi and Kaduna North LGAs of Kaduna State.

It gave the names of those arrested by the service to include: Abubakar Sadiq MUHAMMED, Muhammed NAZIFI, Abubakar USMAN, Yusufu Idris USMAN, Usman Idris USMAN, and Ismail IDRIS.

The agency said that given its concern about the plethora of kidnappings on the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway, it arrested Aminu ALIYU in Sokoto State for the kidnap of Ifeanyi AMOS (a Nigerian Army Captain) along the Jaji-Kaduna Highway.

It said, “On 7th June, 2017, the Service also arrested Yusuf ALIYU at Ungwar Danmani, Rigasa, Kaduna-North LGA, for his suspected membership of the syndicate terrorizing users of the Abuja-Kaduna Road.

“Again, on 9th June, 2017, at Dankande village, Rigachiku, Igabi LGA, Kaduna State, the Service confronted a notorious kidnap gang. Though Isah BAKI, leader of the gang escaped with gunshot wounds, three of his members namely: Hassan ABDULLAHI (22 years), Abubakar ABDULLAHI (27 years) and Suleiman ABDULLAHI (30 years) were arrested.

“On the same 9th June, 2017, along the Nnamdi Azikiwe Express Road in Kaduna, the Service engaged another dangerous kidnap group and arrested two of its members: Yusuf SANI and Yusuf ADAMU. Two AK-47 rifles and nine live ammunitions were recovered from the suspects who are currently being interrogated.

“Committed to the effort aimed at achieving a terror free country, the Service sustained its counter terrorism/insurgency operations. To this effect, it continued the degrading of the capabilities of these terrorist elements.

“Consequently, the Service in a joint operation with the Military on 9th June, 2017, arrested Abdulhamid ISIAKA (aka SMALL) and Habib AUDU, at Obajana and Ibilo in Kogi and Edo States respectively.

“It is instructive to note that ISIAKA is a Libyan returnee, who had travelled to that country alongside Abu UWAIS, a most wanted terrorist. While in Libya, ISIAKA had undergone terrorism training and also acquired a cache of weapons in preparation for attacks in Kogi and Kaduna States.

“He however became notorious and specialized in gun-running, kidnapping, armed robbery and terrorist acts. ISIAKA has made useful statements to facilitate further investigations and actions against the terrorist and kidnap networks on the Abuja-Okene and the Kaduna-Abuja axis.

The secret agency also made progress in the search and arrest of the most wanted militia in Benue State, Terwase AKWAZA (aka Ghana), with the arrest of three of his allies by a joint team of DSS and the military.

Those nabbed by the security agencies during the search for ‘Ghana are: Dondo ORSAA, Terhile MBALOHA and Teryima IHIAMBE(aka Clark), who were apprehended at various locations within Katsina-Ala LGA, Benue State for their sustenance of kidnap operations across Benue and Taraba States.

In Edo State, the DSS on June 9, 2017, at Aviele, Etsako West LGA, arrested 15 kidnap suspects led by Lance Corporal Samaila MADU, a dismissed soldier.

It was learnt that another member of the gang, Ibrahim TOPA sustained gunshot injury in his left leg while he was trying to escape. Similarly, in Ebonyi State, one Chinonso ONWE (a.k.a Abino Flash) was arrested at Izhia Community, Ohaukwu LGA on 1st June, 2017, by the Service in collaboration with the Community’s Security Council for armed robbery and kidnapping.

He was identified to be a member of the Black Axe confraternity. During his arrest, two (2) locally made pistols and a pair of Nigerian Army fatigue were among items recovered from him.

Before then, on 1st May, 2017, at Galadima, Kogo District in Shiroro LGA of Niger State, the agency acting in concert with the Nigerian army, nabbed Ishaq HASHIM and six of his accomplices namely: Hassan MOHAMMED, Uzairu UMAR, Adamu ABDULLAHI, Sa’idu ABDULLAHI, Salisu HARUNA and Abubakar MUHAMMADU for their notoriety in Boko Haram activities.

The agency said the groups were responsible for several armed robberies and string of kidnappings in Niger State, especially around the Suleja area.

