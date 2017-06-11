DSS denies reports on alleged recovery of dollars in CJN Onnoghen’s home

Department of State Service (DSS) has denied a trending online report that its operatives have recovered $9m from the home of Chief Justice of the Federation, Justice Walter Onnoghen during an operation.

A top security officer with the intelligence service told PRNigeria that the report is false in its entirety.

The officer said: “ The entire report claiming that DSS has found close to $9m in the account of the Chief Justice of the Federation is complete falsehood and baseless insinuation.

“In fact, there is no single operation or raid at any residence or home of the Chief Justice. The media and the public are kindly advised to ignore such reckless reports.

“It is unfortunate that some mischief makers may go to any length to fabricate stories to cause confusion in the polity.”

The post DSS denies reports on alleged recovery of dollars in CJN Onnoghen’s home appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

