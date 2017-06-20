DSS finally releases Ifeanyi Ubah

​Chairman of ​Capital Oil and Gas Limited​,​ Ifeanyi Ubah,​ has been released by the Department of State Services (DSS)​. Ubah regained his freedom ​today ​after about six weeks in custody​.​ ​An impecable source confirmed the development to DAILY POST Tuesday afternoon. “Chairman is in Lagos at the moment, we are expecting him in Nnewi (in […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

