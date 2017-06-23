DSS Foils Massive Plots By Terrorists To Cause Mayhem During Eid-El-Fitr Celebration

The Department of State Services (DSS) has uncovered and foiled a massive plot by suspected terrorists to carry out a coordinated attack in some major cities and states – including Kano, Kaduna, Sokoto and Maiduguri – during the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

In a statement on Friday signed by Tony Opuiyo, the DSS said, “The past few weeks, this service has uncovered a sinister plot by terrorist elements to stage series of coordinated attacks using explosives on different cities across the country.”

Opuiyo, an operative of the service, who made the disclosure in Abuja, said two suspects — Yusuf Adamu and Abdulmuminu Haladu — were arrested in Sokoto in connection with the plot in the early hours of Friday.

According to the statement, Mr. Adamu and his accomplice were to command the operation in Kano.

“However, the Service had earlier arrested the facilitator of the Kano attack, an explosive expert by name Bashir Mohammed at Unguwar Barnawa, Shekar Madaki, Kumbatso LGA, Kano State on June 20”. “Their plan, together with others now at large, was to assemble the explosives and use them on select targets during the Eid-el-Fitr Celebrations”. “Their aim was to hit on soft targets such as markets, public parks, public processions, recreation centres, as well as worship centres especially the Eid Praying Grounds and other densely populated areas during the forthcoming Eid-el-Fitr Sallah celebration. The latest plan by the terrorists was to unleash mayhem on Kano, Sokoto, Kaduna and Maiduguri,” the agency said.

The agency said during the arrest of Mr. Mohammed in Kumbotso, Kano, a search was conducted at his residence where it recovered “Eight (8) AK-47 rifles, Twenty (20) fully loaded AK-A7 magazines, Twenty-seven (27) hand grenades, Seven hundred and ninety-three (793) rounds of live ammunition.”

One gas cylinder, three laptops, one mobile phone, a motorcycle, a car, and a printer were also recovered.

The DSS also said it uncovered plans by the terrorists to infiltrate the ranks of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, IMN, which has been demanding the release of its leader Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, held without trial since December 2015.

“This is in an attempt to assume a formidable cover to unleash violence and evoke a complete state of chaos in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja during the group’s Qudus Day Procession/Rally scheduled for Friday in Abuja and several States in the Northern parts of the country”. “Sequel to this, the Service is warning members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) to desist from staging any form of procession or demonstration as the terrorists will seize the opportunity to unleash mayhem”. Mr. Opuiyo said.

Meanwhile, the federal government has earlier declared Monday and Tuesday next week as public holidays for the Islamic festival.

The post DSS Foils Massive Plots By Terrorists To Cause Mayhem During Eid-El-Fitr Celebration appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

