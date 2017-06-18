DSS warns purveyors of hate speeches, misinformation

The Department of State Services (DSS) has warned all ethnic groups in the country against misinformation and hate speeches, saying they are capable of causing disunity. The warning is contained in a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday by Mr Tony Opuiyo, an operative of the service. Opuiyo further warned that the service would stop at nothing to deal with any group found culpable in line with its mandate.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

