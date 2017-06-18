Pages Navigation Menu

DSS warns purveyors of hate speeches, misinformation

Posted on Jun 18, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments

The Department of State Services (DSS) has warned all ethnic groups in the country against misinformation and hate speeches, saying they are capable of causing disunity. The warning is contained in a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday by Mr Tony Opuiyo, an operative of the service. Opuiyo further warned that the service would stop at nothing to deal with any group found culpable in line with its mandate.

