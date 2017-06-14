Pages Navigation Menu

DStv to screen BET Awards across Africa – The Eagle Online

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in Entertainment


The Source

DStv to screen BET Awards across Africa
The Eagle Online
BET Africa has announced that music heavyweights – Chris Brown, Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled, Big Sean, Post Malone, Roman Gian Arthur and Jessie Reyez – will perform at the 2017 “BET Awards” as well as Lifetime Achievement Award recipients New Edition.
