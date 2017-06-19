Dudu Myeni challenges Companies Act violations – Mail & Guardian

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Jun 19, 2017


Dudu Myeni challenges Companies Act violations
The embattled chairperson of South African Airways, Dudu Myeni, is scheduled to challenge a finding that she was in breach of the Companies Act at the Companies Tribunal today. The enforcement arm of the Companies and Intellectual Property …
