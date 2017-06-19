Duke Udi resigns as coach of Osun United

Osun United FC Coach, Duke Udi, on Monday resigned his position as the head coach of the club, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports. According to a statement by the club’s Media Manager, Tunde Shamsudeen, the coach’s resignation came as a shock to fans and players of the club. “I have decided to resign from my position as head coach of Osun United Football Club.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

