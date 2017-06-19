Duke Udi resigns as coach of Osun United – Vanguard
|
TVC News
|
Duke Udi resigns as coach of Osun United
Vanguard
Osun United FC Coach, Duke Udi, on Monday, resigned his position as the head coach of the club. According to a statement by the club's Media Manager, Tunde Shamsudeen, the coach's resignation came as a shock to fans and players of the club.
