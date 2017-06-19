Pages Navigation Menu

Duke Udi resigns as coach of Osun United

Posted on Jun 19, 2017

Osun United FC Coach, Duke Udi, on Monday, resigned his position as the head coach of the club.

According to a statement by the club’s Media Manager, Tunde Shamsudeen, the coach’s resignation came as a shock to fans and players of the club.

“I have decided to resign from my position as head coach of Osun United Football Club.

“I deeply appreciate my time with the team and I want to thank all the fantastic people who make Osogbo a fantastic place to work for me,’’ he was quoted as saying in the letter.

Shamsudeen said the Management Committee of the team led by Mr. Jimoh Olayemi  held an emergency meeting after receiving Udi’s resignation letter.

The spokesman who said the committee wished Udi  the  best in his future endeavours, added  that  the club would soon name a substantive head coach to  fill the vacuum.

Udi was employed as head coach of  the club  at the end of the 2015/16 NNL season with the mandate to help promote the team to the NPL

 

