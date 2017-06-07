Duncan Mighty buys His Wife a Push Present Following the Birth of Their Second Child

Nigerian artist, Duncan Mighty gets his wife a push present following the birth of their second child. The artist said on his Instagram page; God bless u WIFEY, words can’t express the joy in my heart, u have always loved red and here is it for u baby. I LOVE U. Photo Credit: Duncan Mighty

The post Duncan Mighty buys His Wife a Push Present Following the Birth of Their Second Child appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

