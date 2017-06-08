Duncan Mighty: What Tuface Said To Me After I Prostrated For Him

Port-Harcourt singer, Duncan Mighty who recently welcomed a 2nd child has disclosed what his senior colleague in the music industry said to him. According to Duncan Mighty who says he is currently working on a track for Tuface, says the singer told him that he is the only artiste in Nigeria that sings positive and …

The post Duncan Mighty: What Tuface Said To Me After I Prostrated For Him appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

