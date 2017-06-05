DURODOLA APOLOGISES TO FANS AFTER WBC TITLE LOSS

Nigerian cruserweight boxer Olanrewaju Durodola has apologized to his fans after losing World Boxing Council Silver title fight to Russia's Dymytry Kudryashov on Saturday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The fight which took place at Sports Palace, Rostov-na-Donu, Russia, saw Durodola, 36, lose via a fifth round knockout in their 12 round scheduled bout.

Durodola who represented Nigeria in the heavyweight category at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, has now lost four of his 29 professional bouts, winning 25.

Reacting to the loss, Durodola stated that he gave his all but it was not enough.

"Lord I thank you for my fight last night (Saturday) and for making the fight injury free for me," Durodola wrote on his Facebook page.

"The fight was tough last night and both of us needed the win but eventually it's God's will for Dymytry kudryashov to win, not my will. I tried but it's God's will for Dymytry Kudryashov.

"All my fans in Nigeria and all over the World, I am sorry about that, it's God's will."

The post DURODOLA APOLOGISES TO FANS AFTER WBC TITLE LOSS appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

