Dybala is no Maradona, says Pele – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Dybala is no Maradona, says Pele
Vanguard
Brazil legend Pele has laughed off claims that Juventus and Argentina forward Paulo Dybala is the new Diego Maradona. Juventus' forward from Argentina Paulo Dybala. The 23-year-old has become one of Europe's most highly-rated young players after …
Overrated Dybala is no Maradona – Pele
Brazil legend Pele claims Argentina and Juventus forward Paulo Dybala is 'overrated' and 'not the heir to Maradona'
Paulo Dybala not the new Maradona, 'not as good as people say' – Pele
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!