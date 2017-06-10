Pages Navigation Menu

Dybala is no Maradona, says Pele – Vanguard

Posted on Jun 10, 2017 in Sports


Dybala is no Maradona, says Pele
Brazil legend Pele has laughed off claims that Juventus and Argentina forward Paulo Dybala is the new Diego Maradona. Juventus' forward from Argentina Paulo Dybala. The 23-year-old has become one of Europe's most highly-rated young players after …
