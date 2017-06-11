Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Dzeko Hoping To Return To Wolfsburg

Posted on Jun 11, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Edin Dzeko has plans of returning to his former club, Wolfsburg, but he won’t be leaving during the current transfer window.

The Roma striker scored 29 goals to top Italy’s goalscoring charts and edge out Dries Mertems, as Roma finished second.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Dzeko scored 66 goals in 111 Bundesliga matches for Wolfsburg, before leaving in 2011 and would like to return to the club.

“I’m only 31 and feel better than ever,” Dzeko said at an event to celebrate Wolfsburg’s 20-year Bundesliga status, which the club only maintained with a relegation play-off victory over Eintracht Braunschweig.

“I have three years of my contract left in Rome and I feel good there. But I hope I’ll come back to Wolfsburg as a player again.

“And I owe Wolfsburg everything. Without them, I would not have had the chance to play for Manchester City or Roma.”

The post Dzeko Hoping To Return To Wolfsburg appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.