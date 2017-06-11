Dzeko Hoping To Return To Wolfsburg

Edin Dzeko has plans of returning to his former club, Wolfsburg, but he won’t be leaving during the current transfer window.

The Roma striker scored 29 goals to top Italy’s goalscoring charts and edge out Dries Mertems, as Roma finished second.

Dzeko scored 66 goals in 111 Bundesliga matches for Wolfsburg, before leaving in 2011 and would like to return to the club.

“I’m only 31 and feel better than ever,” Dzeko said at an event to celebrate Wolfsburg’s 20-year Bundesliga status, which the club only maintained with a relegation play-off victory over Eintracht Braunschweig.

“I have three years of my contract left in Rome and I feel good there. But I hope I’ll come back to Wolfsburg as a player again.

“And I owe Wolfsburg everything. Without them, I would not have had the chance to play for Manchester City or Roma.”

