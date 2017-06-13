Pages Navigation Menu

E-money Meets With Imo State’s Commissioner Of Police And Comptroller Of Custom

Businessman and billionaire, Kingsley Okonkwo aka E Money met with lmo State’s Commissioner of Police Chris Okey Ezike and The Comptroller of Custom Owerri Command Amajam B A, to discuss the security interests of his transports and shipping companies. E Money shared the photo and applauded their work. Source: Instagram

