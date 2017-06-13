E-money Meets With Imo State’s Commissioner Of Police And Comptroller Of Custom

Businessman and billionaire, Kingsley Okonkwo aka E Money met with lmo State’s Commissioner of Police Chris Okey Ezike and The Comptroller of Custom Owerri Command Amajam B A, to discuss the security interests of his transports and shipping companies. E Money shared the photo and applauded their work. Source: Instagram

The post E-money Meets With Imo State’s Commissioner Of Police And Comptroller Of Custom appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

