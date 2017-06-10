Eager to testify, Trump says – Arkansas Online
|
Arkansas Online
|
Eager to testify, Trump says
Arkansas Online
President Donald Trump, in a White House Rose Garden appearance Friday with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, denied asking former FBI Director James Comey to drop the investigation of Michael Flynn. “I didn't say that,” Trump said. “And there'd be …
Comey vs Trump: Trump '100 percent' ready to testify under oath
The 27 Words Trump Wouldn't Say
Trump National Security Team Blindsided by NATO Speech
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!