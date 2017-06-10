Pages Navigation Menu

Eager to testify, Trump says – Arkansas Online

Posted on Jun 10, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Eager to testify, Trump says
President Donald Trump, in a White House Rose Garden appearance Friday with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, denied asking former FBI Director James Comey to drop the investigation of Michael Flynn. “I didn't say that,” Trump said. “And there'd be …
Comey vs Trump: Trump '100 percent' ready to testify under oathVanguard
The 27 Words Trump Wouldn't SayPOLITICO Magazine
Trump National Security Team Blindsided by NATO SpeechPOLITICO Magazine

