Eagles ‘ll wreck Bafana in Uyo – NFF boss

By Jacob Ajom

The Super Eagles, will this weekend, take on their South African counterparts in a 2019 AFCON qualifier in Uyo. Despite the positive vibes emanating from the Eagles camp, some Nigerians have been skeptical over the ability of the youthful team put together by coach Gernot Rohr overcoming the Bafana Bafana.

First Vice President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Seyi Akinwunmi has dismissed such defeatist sentiments as unfounded, saying, “Mark my words, Eagles will beat South Africa in Uyo”.

Explaining further, Akinwunmi who was at the Onikan Stadium to watch the semi final matches of the GTBank Masters Cup football tournament said, “for now, I don’t see any African team as a threat to the Eagles. The boys are yearning for action as recent results suggest. They are all hungry and united for success. Their morale is very high and I don’t see the Bafana Bafana dampening the fire in them.”

He said, “coach Gernot Rohr is doing a wonderful job. He has done well in terms of confidence building, fitness and endurance.”

The NFF bigwig was of the opinion that Eagles greatest weapon is their youthfulness. “We have always said that football belongs to the youth. The Nigerian team is a practical example. The boys are young and energetic. It will take a lot from any opposing team to defeat the present Eagles. I believe they can overrun South Africa on Saturday.”

The post Eagles ‘ll wreck Bafana in Uyo – NFF boss appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

