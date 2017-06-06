Eagles off to Uyo, cancel Abuja camp

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) yesterday cancelled its initial plans to have the Super Eagles train in Abuja before departing to Uyo ahead of the 2019 AFCON qualifying match against South Africa.

The initial arrangements to have the team train in Abuja inside the main bowl of the National Stadium was put aside, according to a tweet on the official handle of the Super Eagles.

The team flew out to Uyo yesterday where they began final preparations for the game after two friendly matches in France.

A tweet posted via the official twitter handle of the team read “We will be leaving Abuja for Uyo on Monday to commence final phase of preparations for 2019 AFCON qualifier vs S/Africa. Media Alert.”

The Super Eagles checked out of their Bolton White Apartment camp on Monday for Uyo, where they will train for five days before the match at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium.

The players, who arrived Nigeria after two friendly matches against Corsica and Togo in France were given the weekend off, but regrouped yesterday to continue preparations for the game. Most of the players who did not arrive with the team last Friday were given the weekend to rejoin the team in Abuja ahead of the departure to Uyo.

Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr was expected at the weekend to lead the players to their first training on Monday evening in Uyo in the final lap of the build up for the game.

The post Eagles off to Uyo, cancel Abuja camp appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

