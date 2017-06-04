Eagles set for Bafana Bafana

After a successful friendly games campaign in France, where they drew 1-1 with Corsica and a resounding 3-0 win against Togo, the Super Eagles returned to the country on Friday evening.

Some members of the team dropped off in Lagos, during a short stop over while majority headed to Abuja. The team were allowed a short break yesterday and today and will be back in action at the Abuja National Stadium tomorrow, sources said.

The team are scheduled to leave Abuja for Uyo on Tuesday ahead of the June 10 cracker against the South African national team, the Bafana Bafana.

In the meantime the Super Eagles have continued to assure Nigerians that they will not falter on June 10, as they steady to avoid a situation which will make Nigeria not to be among Africa’s top contenders for the third time running after the country won the 2013 edition in South Africa.

The post Eagles set for Bafana Bafana appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

